FORECAST: Another 80°+ day on Sunday!

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Shorts and t-shirts weather continues next few days
  • Much-needed rain chance arrives late Tuesday, watching for a stronger storm or two
  • Not as warm, but drier again by late next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight looks pleasantly mild and partly cloudy as lows only drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday is a sunny and breezy day with highs near 80 degrees. The breeze out of the south coupled with the full sunshine should make this the warmest day of the weekend.

High, thin clouds will move in Sunday night as lows only drop into the mid to upper 50s again.

Monday is another very warm day with highs near 80 degrees under a partly sunny sky.

By Tuesday we’ll see increasing clouds and continued warmth, but rain and storm chances will be going up late in the day. Tuesday night into early Wednesday looks like the most likely period for thunderstorms as an area of low pressure and a cold front move through.

A few of these storms could be on the strong side, but the late-night timing of them should keep that risk pretty low around here compared to areas southwest of our region.

Drier and more “normal” weather for this time of year returns by Thursday and Friday of next week.

