FORECAST: Shorts and t-shirts return for the weekend!

Here's WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Milder overnights with lows in the 50s
  • 70s to near 80 degrees at times this weekend
  • Rain chances return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight will feature passing areas of high clouds but it will be the gentle south wind that will help keep temperatures from falling to cold levels as of late. Some good viewing for the Orionid Meteor Shower!

Breezy and warm on Saturday with temperatures having no trouble pushing well into the 70s. The city may get awful close to the 80 degree mark.

Saturday night looks pleasant overall with a few high clouds and comfortable, yet cool lows ranging from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Sunday will feature another day of some gusty winds as the south flow gets a bit stronger. The wind, combined with the abundant sunshine, will help warm many areas into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday will continue the trend of warm days and some sunshine, but increasing clouds late Monday and Tuesday will signal some change by midweek.

Rain chances will rise on Wednesday as a cold front moves in. Right now there’s not much of a signal for stronger storms with this setup, but it’s something we’ll keep an eye on.

Temperatures will fall back into the 60s and lower 70s for highs late next week behind the cold front.

