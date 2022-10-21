Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Sunny, warmer through the weekend

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 70s over the weekend
  • Fire danger remains a concern through the weekend
  • Rain chances return next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The warming trend continues today! Highs climb into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with the help of southerly winds and sunshine. Our fire risk remains enhanced today due to dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds.

Skies will be mainly clear this evening then a few clouds move in later on tonight. Temperatures slide into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs well into the 70s. Wind gusts near 20 MPH remain possible.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies Saturday night. Lows fall into the 50s by Sunday morning.

The weekend looks warm with highs around the 80 degree mark. Next week looks more complex with multiple systems

at play. While moisture levels are highly uncertain, much needed rain chances remain the forecast.

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
