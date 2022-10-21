FORECAST: Warm and breezy weekend ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Elevated fire danger in place through the weekend

Warm weekend with highs around 80°

Rain returns to the forecast next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds....so not an entire day of blue skies but we’ll still have some decent sun breaks.

It will at least be warm with highs well into the 70s. More passing high clouds tonight with comfortable lows in the 50s.

Sunday will feature another day of some gusty winds as the south flow gets a bit stronger.

The wind, combined with the abundant sunshine, will help warm many areas into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Sunday Night looks quiet with lows generally easing back into the low to mid 50s.

