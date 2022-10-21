Funds from Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Benefit Mental Health

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The funds raised from this year’s Home & BMW raffle will benefit mental and behavioral health at Norton Children’s Hospital. One local family talked about how important that is.

Katie Hall was on a volleyball trip when she hit her head. She was diagnosed with a concussion, and as time went on, she still felt different.

”It was very scary. Just because I was in a very dark place,” Katie Hall said. “I felt I was floundering and out of control.”

Her Mother Mary Beth said she seemed like a different person.

“She just did not feel like herself. She felt anxious and nervous and alone,” Mary Beth Hall said. “It’s hard. it’s very hard as a parent. It’s very hard to see your child suffering. And no parent wants to see their child suffering in any way.”

She was referred to a child psychiatrist, who despite her typically optimistic outlook and happy life, it was determined Katie had mental health struggles.

Something Dr. Chris Peters, a Norton Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, believes two out of five children experience. A number that’s gone up in the pandemic.

”Depression is probably one of the more common ones and as a group, anxiety disorders,” Dr. Peters said.

For some, treatment can be a few sessions. For others, it can be a lifetime of management. The need is growing.

”What has become even more clear since the pandemic is we don’t have nearly enough of the services or the bandwidth to handle the volume and the need,” Dr. Peters said.

That’s why the money raised from the Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle is so important. So families won’t have to wait to get crucial help.

”Don’t put your head in the sand. Ignoring it does not help. As difficult as it is face it head on,” Mary Beth Hall said. “Get help.”

That’s what Katie did. And she’s talking about it. Hoping more people will do the same.

”I wanted to open up and maybe help someone along the way. Impact them,” Katie Hall said.

She has now graduated from Centre College and has a job in sales. She lives with a roommate and says she pays attention to how she’s feeling making sure she eats well, exercises, and gets the rest she needs.

