Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

How to keep pumpkins fresh during Halloween season

It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the...
It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s pumpkin carving season, which means you may have put a lot of effort into creating the perfect jack-o’-lantern this year.

You can keep your pumpkin fresh until Halloween by using a little science.

“When you do carve your pumpkins, it is like a wound, and so you have a couple of different options. You can take petroleum jelly or olive oil, and just rub it in those scared places, those carved places, and all in the scooped-out pumpkin,” said Megan Fields, Farm Manager at Eckert’s Orchard.

This keeps your pumpkin from drying out, but Fields provides some tips to keep the bacteria away.

“You can also take a mixture of a quart of water along with a tablespoon of bleach, put it in a spray bottle, and spray the entire pumpkin, which kills all the bacteria, which helps with mold and rot,” said Fields.

The weather is also important when it comes to keeping those pumpkins fresh. You shouldn’t leave your pumpkin in temperatures below fifty degrees. Just like you bring in plants to keep frost from killing them, bring in your pumpkin when the temperature drops below fifty degrees.

If you do nothing to your jack-o’-lantern, it will typically last 5 to 10 days.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

JCPS hosts job fair to fill open positions
JCPS hosts job fair to fill open positions
Overnight ramp closure scheduled in Louisville
The Louisville skyline at night in March 2020.
FORECAST: Shorts and t-shirts return for the weekend!
Racing Louisville FC began play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National...
Racing Louisville FC begins general manager search
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm