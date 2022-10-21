I-64 closed in both directions following deadly crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The driver of the a vehicle involved in a crash on Interstate 64 has died.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels.

Louisville Metro police say the driver, an adult man, lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole. The driver died before medical help could arrive.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. Metro police have closed I-64 in both directions while they accidnet is being investigated.

The name of the man killed has not been released.

