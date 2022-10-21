Contact Troubleshooters
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control of his car and struck a light pole.
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control of his car and struck a light pole.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning.

The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels.

Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae McGowan, lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole. McGowan died before medical help could arrive.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

