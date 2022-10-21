Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner has released the identity of the man killed in a crash on Interstate 64 Friday morning.
The crash happened around 4:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes near Grinstead Drive and the Cochran Hill tunnels.
Louisville Metro police said the driver, 26-year-old De’Quantae McGowan, lost control of his vehicle and struck a light pole. McGowan died before medical help could arrive.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
