JCPS hosts job fair to fill open positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools hosted a job fair event Friday to several positions that are open within the district.

According to the release, jobs that are open range from transportation, house-keeping, early-childhood and security.

JCPS has hiring all year round but Friday’s event focused on getting the community connected with departments face-to-face.

”It’s so important for us because we just want to be in the community, get the word out about JCPS,” Sheree Thompson, Executive Administrator of Personnel said. “JCPS is a great place to work, to support our students, and we just wanna be here to show that information and be a part of the community.”

Thompson also said that anyone who is dedicated and wanted to support the students and the community would be a great applicant.

To apply or learn more about the positions that are open, click or tap here.

