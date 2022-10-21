KSP investigating a missing person report from Florida with connection to Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police Post 12 is investigating a missing person complaint out of West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the release, KSP is attempting to locate Wiley “Lee” Atwell.

People close to Atwell said he was believed to last be in the area of Shelbyville, Kentucky.

Atwell is 52-years-old, is bald and has blue eyes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Wiley Atwell, you are asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 12 at 502-227-2221.

