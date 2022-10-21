LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two arrests were made and 18 illegally possessed guns were seized Thursday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Twitter page, the two arrests were made from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation.

Two arrests made and 18 illegally possessed guns seized, all from a recent 2nd Division IMPACT investigation! These were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth and drug paraphernalia were also recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

The 18 guns were in the possession of a convicted felon. Meth and drug paraphernalia were also recovered during the arrests.

There is no other information at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing.

