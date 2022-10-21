Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020.

The Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office confirmed on Friday that William Lee Sloss has been found guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse after 33-year-old Amanda Berry was found dead in a basement of a house on Virginia Avenue.

Police found her body during a search of the home and investigators said the body has been there for a long time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.