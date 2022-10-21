Man found guilty in 2020 Virginia Avenue murder case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A verdict has been reached in the murder trial of a woman found dead in Louisville back in January 2020.

A Jefferson County jury found William Lee Sloss guilty of one count of murder, abuse of a corpse and being a persistent felony offender.

On Jan. 30, Louisville officers responded to the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue on a report of a homicide. Officers arrived to the home and found the body of 33-year-old Amanda Berry inside the basement.

The investigation began after Berry’s mother filed a missing person’s report on her daughter. She told police the last time she spoke with her daughter was on Dec. 28 in 2019.

Documents said Berry’s mother received a text message on Jan. 11 of 2020, but she believed it was not her daughter who sent the message. The mother filed a missing person report the same day.

According to court documents, Berry had been living with Sloss at his brother’s house. When the mother confronted Sloss about her daughter’s whereabouts, he said he had kicked her out.

On Jan. 29, 2020, the LMPD missing person’s unit investigated the report, which led them to the last known address that Berry lived at.

Documents said LMPD did not find Berry at the time the warrant was served. Sloss’s brother found Berry’s body and called detectives. Investigators said the body has been there for a long time.

Sloss could face up to 50 years and is not eligible for probation. The case is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on Dec. 12.

