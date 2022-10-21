Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators are not sure what led up to the man being hit. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Smiley said. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.