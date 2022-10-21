Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man struck by car, killed in downtown Louisville

Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of a...
Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of a pedestrian struck.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was struck by a car and killed in downtown Louisville Thursday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m., Louisville Metro spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Officers responded to 3rd Street just south of Muhammad Ali Boulevard on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators are not sure what led up to the man being hit. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, Smiley said. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex
Jeffrey J. Burton, 47, was arrested October 19, 2022 on one count of arson 3rd degree. He is...
Man arrested for setting Frankfort Ave. warehouse fire

Latest News

Authorities seeking leads on family of deceased man
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
Community grocery store could be coming to Smoketown