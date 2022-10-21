Contact Troubleshooters
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Louisville

(WLBT)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Louisville Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:45 p.m., when Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to West Broadway and South 16th Street on a report of a stabbing.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers arrived and found a man stabbed. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

This is an ongoing investigation.

