Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation

Men identified as suspect after LMPD IMPACT investigation
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been arrested and charged after an LMPD IMPACT investigation on Thursday.

According to the arrest report, Dustin Griffith and Joshua Woods are the two men who were arrested after an LMPD IMPACT investigation.

Officers were conducting a fugitive/narcotics/firearms trafficking investigation in the 5200 block of Benson Court.

A search warrant was conducted and that is where officers located approximately 18 firearms ranging from handguns, AR-15′s, SKS assault rifles, a mac 11 and a Glock conversion kit. The kit can turn a handgun into a fully automatic machine gun.

Officers also recovered a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Griffith is charged with possession of handgun by convicted felon, possession of firearm by convicted felon, trafficking a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Griffith told officers that he handled some of the firearms and facilitated the sale of firearms to prohibited possessors.

Woods is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

