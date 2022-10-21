Middletown Library wins statewide award for its architecture

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Middletown Library was recognized by the state for its architectural designs.

Louisville’s newest library received received a 2022 American Institute of Architects (AIA) Kentucky Merit Award, which is presented by the Kentucky Society of Architects.

The 5,200-square-foot library was one of only eight architectural designs recognized by the state, according to the release.

“The team was given little yet were able to achieve so much,” the jury said about the project. “The open plan and vaulting ceilings allow light to flow deeply into the cavernous spaces. By juxtaposing the existing gabled roof forms with curved interior vaults, a new spatial experience is created, one that is delightful and unexpected. The restrained material palette allows the focus to be on the ethereal play of daylighting, which enlivens and transforms the space. The scale is just right, and the details of the furnishings and accessories further elaborate on the unique geometry working harmoniously in a holistic way. The space is truly inspirational, as any library should be.”

The Middletown Library on Shelbyville Road opened in Nov. 2021. The project included an extensive renovation of the existing city of Middletown government-owned building, which was funded from Louisville Metro government.

The design team included JRA Architects of Louisville as well as Louisville Free Public Library staff.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.