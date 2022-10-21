Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane.

Preliminary investigation showed that a car was traveling southbound on Cane Run Road and went to make a left turn onto Crums Lane going eastbound.

The car then hit the motorcycle that was going northbound on Cane Run Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the UofL hospital and is in critical condition.

No one else was injured in this crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation due to the nature of the injuries to the motorcyclist.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.