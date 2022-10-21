Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist in hospital after crash on Cane Run Road

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening on Cane Run Road.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 6:00p.m. officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Cane Run Road at Crums Lane.

Preliminary investigation showed that a car was traveling southbound on Cane Run Road and went to make a left turn onto Crums Lane going eastbound.

The car then hit the motorcycle that was going northbound on Cane Run Road.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to the UofL hospital and is in critical condition.

No one else was injured in this crash.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation due to the nature of the injuries to the motorcyclist.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony
Churchill Downs celebrates new First Turn Club, seating area with topping off ceremony
Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer
Cows loose in Cherokee Park, escaped cattle trailer
Funds from Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Benefit Mental Health
Funds from Norton Children’s Hospital Home & BMW Raffle Benefit Mental Health
Workers are frustrated with TARC management’s disrespectful treatment and refusal to negotiate...
TARC workers vote in favor of strike authorization, management preparing for work stoppage