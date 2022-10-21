Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Nighttime I-64 lane closure scheduled in Bullitt County

(Pixabay)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An nighttime Interstate 65 lane closure is scheduled for next week in Bullitt County.

The right lane will be closed from mile marker 107 to mile marker 109, which is between Exit 105 for KY 61 Boston/Lebanon Junction and Exit 112 for KY 245 Clermont/Bardstown, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure starts on Monday at 7 p.m. and will remain until midnight.

The closure is happening because of concrete slab repairs.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
I-64 reopened in both directions following deadly crash
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
According to the Franklin County coroner, one person has been confirmed dead after a crash in...
UPDATE: one confirmed dead after crash shuts down road in Frankfort
Overnight East End Tunnel closures scheduled
Massive, downed tree caused temporary closure on US 42