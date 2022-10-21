Nighttime I-64 lane closure scheduled in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An nighttime Interstate 65 lane closure is scheduled for next week in Bullitt County.

The right lane will be closed from mile marker 107 to mile marker 109, which is between Exit 105 for KY 61 Boston/Lebanon Junction and Exit 112 for KY 245 Clermont/Bardstown, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The closure starts on Monday at 7 p.m. and will remain until midnight.

The closure is happening because of concrete slab repairs.

