LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An overnight ramp closure is scheduled in Louisville.

The I-64 ramp to I-71 North (Exit 6) will be closed from 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers should take a different route and make sure they prepare their commute ahead of time.

