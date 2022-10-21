Racing Louisville FC begins general manager search

Contact Troubleshooters
Racing Louisville FC began play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League.(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s entry in the National Women’s Soccer League is on the search to fill a brand new position - general manager.

In a message to its season ticket holders, Louisville City FC said the new general manager will “oversee day-to-day team operations with a goal toward improving on and off the field.” Duties for the GM will also include “oversight of performance, player recruitment and compliance while providing support and insight for players and staff.”

The position, which was posted today, will be a first for the Soccer Holdings LLC organization, who also own and operate Louisville City FC of the USL. To date, neither team has had a general manager. Louisville City will continue to operate without a one.

RELATED STORIES:

Racing Louisville will also hire a new assistant coach for its technical staff. The new coach “will liaise directly with players on their individual development plans while also working with staff on coaching objectives.”

When former Racing Louisville head coach Christy Holly was fired in August 2021 no reason was given for his dismissal. When an independent investigation into emotional abuse and sexual misconduct in women’s soccer was released on October 3, it was learned that Holly had “engaged in long-term and egregious sexual misconduct against a player.”

The team says they have taken steps, including updating their company-wide harassment and antidiscrimination policies and practices. Those updates will address “specific issues facing our industry.”

