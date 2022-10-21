Contact Troubleshooters
Rob Clayton named National Superintendent of the Year by NASS group

Superintendent Rob Clayton Selected as 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.
Superintendent Rob Clayton Selected as 2022 Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.(WBKO)
By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was selected as the Superintendent of the Year by the National Association of School Superintendents.

This accolade comes after Clayton was selected as Superintendent of the Year by the state in July. Clayton says the past two and a half years have been challenging, but the whole district has come together to create success during troubling times.

“We never lost focus on our students and our staff throughout the pandemic,” said Clayton. “Then the tornadoes hit and had a significant impact on another portion of our district. But it was another example where our leadership was in a position to not only have a positive impact on the situation but continue to look out for the best interest of our students as we continue to move forward.”

Clayton has been superintendent of Warren County Public Schools since 2013. WCPS is the 4th largest and fastest-growing public school district in Kentucky.

“Being a growing district certainly has some benefits. It certainly helps your morale because you know that your community is growing and people want to be a part of this special organization that you’ve developed,” Clayton said.

In nine years as superintendent of WCPS, Clayton has supervised a 25% growth of WCPS students to over 18,000 students (pre-K through grade 12) representing 103 different languages spoken and 89 nationalities.

“If you’re going to continue to move forward and not become stagnant, you need outstanding leaders throughout the organization. And that’s a focus and it won’t change,” Clayton said.

