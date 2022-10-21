Contact Troubleshooters
Shively police investigate ‘series of events’ that led to self-inflicted shooting

By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a fatal shooting from Thursday night.

Officers were called around 11:02 p.m. to the 1700 block of Bachman Drive, Shively spokesman Sergeant Jordan Brown said.

Early investigation revealed there was an “incident” that stemmed from a dispute between two people who police said knew each other.

A series of events led the suspect, a man in his 20s, to die from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This is an ongoing investigation.

No other person was injured and there are no outstanding suspects.

Police said there is no known danger to the community.

