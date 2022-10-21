‘There is strength in faith’: Mother of Meade Co. crash victim relying on faith to find peace

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The mother of the New Albany teenager killed in a crash in Meade County said she’s relying on her faith to find peace after her son’s death.

A Kentucky State Police news release said troopers at Post 4 received a call from Meade County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night, asking for help to investigate a two-car fatal crash near the intersection of US 60 and KY 1238.

KSP’s preliminary investigation showed a 17-year-old boy was driving a motorcycle east on US 60 when he tried to pass another car driving east. As the other driver tried to turn left, the car entered the motorcycle’s path.

The motorcycle hit the car and the rider was thrown from the bike.

Family identified the boy as 17-year-old Ashton Peyton Patrum.

WAVE News talked to Patrum’s mother Pamela Herron Tuesday afternoon, who said she got the call about her son’s crash while she was in Grayson County.

“All four boys end in T-O-N,” Herron said. “I heard -ton, STAT flight, don’t know if he’s going to make it. I told [my daughter] I was on my way. And I just stood up holding that phone closest to my head and my heart and I just said oh dear God. I just started praying like, you know my heart. You know my tears. Dear God, please just wrap him, protect him, Lord, just guide the hands of his medical team, Lord.”

Herron put her two youngest children in the car and took off towards UofL Hospital in downtown Louisville, where she was told he was being airlifted.

During the ride, she couldn’t help but think about her son and his love for motorcycles.

Patrum had ridden them with his father since he was young and even modeled his motorcycle to look like his father’s.

“It was just in his DNA build,” Herrom said. “I think he took his first motorcycle ride at six months old. Of course, just in the little parking lot right there. But it was just, all of our friends, everybody from senior year on had motorcycles and we just had that little 90210 group.”

Herron started on the Bluegrass Parkway and made her way to I-65 North, driving toward Louisville.

While on the interstate, she received another call informing her that her son was not at UofL Hopsital, but at a different hospital in the area.

She saw a sign for Baptist Health Hardin, made a U-Turn and drove there instead.

That’s where she found her son, lying in a hospital bed.

“[I said], oh I’m not mad at you,” Herron said. “Oh my sweet, sweet baby boy. Oh you’re so perfect. By the grace of God all of his injuries were just internal, so he was just perfect. He had his helmet, so he wasn’t a bloody mess and no head injuries. And he’s got the most beautiful hair.”

As her son took his last breaths, Herron cut a lock of his hair to save forever.

She carried it in her purse Tuesday.

She also carried a gold cross, one she found minutes before the phone call. She believes it’s indicative of what was to come and the faith she’d need to persevere.

“I was going to bear a cross that could be unbearable for some, and I’m able to just put it in my pocket and carry it and just be okay,” Herron said. “There is strength in faith. You don’t have to know all the Bible verses and you don’t have to go to Church, you just have to believe.”

Patrum’s funeral was held at Scott Funeral Home. Herron said the owners took care of her family even though they could not afford the funeral expenses.

