Two men arrested after breaking into Western Middle School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men are behind bars after LMPD said they broke into a JCPS school Thursday morning.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Mark Skaggs and David Hayes are being charged with burglary after officers found them in the basement of Western Middle School around 3:00p.m. Thursday.

The men were caught after a brief chase with police.

Officer said that Hayes told them he and Skaggs were in the school looking for a necklace.

They said somebody named Timothy had offered them $1,000 if they found it.

Both men are charged with burglary.

