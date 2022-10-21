Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman celebrates 103rd birthday being homecoming parade grand marshal

A North Dakota high school honored its oldest living graduate in this year's homecoming parade. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A North Dakota woman celebrated her 103 years of life in style.

Olga Hovet participated in her high school homecoming parade 86 years after graduating.

Hovet was selected to be the grand marshal in this year’s Watford City High School homecoming parade.

Officials said Hovet was chosen because she is the oldest living graduate of Watford City High School. On the same day as this year’s parade, Hovet celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Students from her alma mater even sang to the birthday girl as part of the birthday celebration.

From the birthday song to riding in a convertible at the front of the parade, it was Hovet’s day.

“She was waving like a queen. She ate it up. She was beautiful and radiant, and it brought tears to your eyes because you can see what joy it brought her,” said Kristin Rhone, activity director at Good Shepherd Senior Center.

One of Hovet’s sons drove her in the parade, giving the two a trip down memory lane.

Football games and homecoming parades have stood the test of time and remain important traditions in Watford.

“Traditions are really important not only to our school but to our town,” said Amy Polivka, student council adviser.

Hovet said the entire day was very exciting. She has lived in McKenzie County her whole life.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
Man found guilty in Virginia Avenue murder case