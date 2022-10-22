2 law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two law enforcement veterans are vying for the job of Clark County Sheriff.

On one side, you have a former federal officer with three decades of experience.

On the other side, you have a current Clark County Sheriff Deputy that has worked there his entire adult life.

They have different approaches to the job.

Ed Byers worked as a federal agent for 31 years and has a PHD in criminal justice.

He says he’s not running for Sheriff to advance his career, he’s doing it for his pride in law enforcement and in his home.

“I worked so hard during my career to keep my badge clean, so I’m offering a chance to Clark County. I’m saying I’ll come back and I’ll come out of retirement to fix it for you if you want me,” Byers said.

The first thing on his list to fix is the jail.

Several women claim they were sexually assaulted within the jail and are suing Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and other former and current officers.

Byers says he’s heard about alleged sexual assaults and it made him sick to his stomach. And that’s not the only thing at the jail he wants to fix.

“There’s so much ghost employment that there’s 150 people down there that work, but according to the insiders that work in the jail, there’s only about 40 that show up,” Byers said.

He’s also looking to increase the coverage in the unincorporated areas of Clark County. Byers says he’s had people tell him they’ve waited as long as 8 hours for a deputy to respond.

“One guy just told me this week that they had an accident outside his house and the deputy got there but it took an hour. There’s no reason for that. They don’t need to be patrolling in Jeffersonville or Clarksville. They need to be out in the unincorporated areas where they’re the primary law enforcement agency,” Byers said.

Byers believes change is necessary. His opponent disagrees. Scottie Maples is the Chief Deputy at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

He has 18 years of experience there and wants to continue the work Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel has started.

“I would just like to expand on some of the positive things we already got going. When Sheriff Noel inherited the Sheriff’s office, it was in bad shape. I had worked there for 16 years at that point, and we’ve put a lot of things in place to make it a lot better,” Maples said.

Maples acknowledged that there have been issues at the jail, but says they’ve already taken some steps into making it safer.

He also points to improvements that they’re working on.

“We have a $1.6 million investment into our jail. When they built the jail in 2007, whoever made the decision didn’t put doors on the facilities, inside the sections. So it’s very hard for our officers to manage it. And I’m glad we’re working with the county council to put an investment and make the jail much more secure,” Maples said.

Maples is also proud of the progress they’ve made with crimes that hit home in the widespread county.

“Burglaries were a problem in Clark County. I implemented checks for our patrol deputies to go through all the neighborhoods on a daily basis. I’m proud to say in 2017 we had 170 burglaries, last year we had 49,” Maples said.

We finished the interviews with both candidates with the same question -- why should people vote for you?

“I have the most experience to run the Sheriff’s office. I’ve worked there, I’ve worked every position there that I can to be the best Sheriff,” Maples said.

“If they want change, they should vote for me. If they don’t want change, then they should vote for the other guy,” Byers said.

One of these two men will replace Jamey Noel...who has been Clark County Sheriff since 2015.

