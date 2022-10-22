Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Abbott plans new $500 million infant formula factory

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.
Abbott Nutrition said it is planning a new $500 million baby formula factory.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition said it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan, and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A census bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

Abbott said it is in the final stages of finding a site for its new factory.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Ed Byers (left) and Scottie Maples (right)
Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
Scott Patrick
Law enforcement honors fallen trooper at his son’s football game
The Colville Tribal Police Department said it responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday...
3 arrested after 2 killed, tribal officer shot in Washington
Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 21 scores
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the...
Car reported stolen in 1992 found buried at California mansion