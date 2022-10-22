Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning.

In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.

Officers arrived and found a two-year-old child hardly dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk.

The toddler was taken to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was called.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers found the father and grandmother of the child, who were inside a home near East 3rd Street after a child’s blanket was found in the area.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison, Indiana, and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois.

They’re both charged with neglect of a dependent.

