Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside

(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49(Jefferson County Jail)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana father and grandmother are facing charges of child neglect after officers found a two-year-old outside and alone Friday morning.

In a release sent from the Madison Police Department, officers were called at 10:42 a.m. to respond to the area of 3rd Street and East Street on a report of a lost child.

Officers arrived and found a two-year-old child hardly dressed, walking alone on the sidewalk.

The toddler was taken to the Madison Police Department, where the Department of Child Services was called.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers found the father and grandmother of the child, who were inside a home near East 3rd Street after a child’s blanket was found in the area.

Officers arrested 27-year-old Joel Toth of Madison, Indiana, and 49-year-old Melissa Toth of Petersburg, Illinois.

They’re both charged with neglect of a dependent.

