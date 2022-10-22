Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

Scott Patrick was an ISP trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003.
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night was a special night for Isaac Scott Patrick.

Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an Indiana State Police trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003 after he went sent to help a driver on the side of the road.

His wife, Melissa Patrick, was six weeks pregnant with Issac at the time, who was born six months later. Scott’s sacrifice was honored on Issac’s senior night on Friday.

”He’s a spitting image of him,” Melissa said. “Whether it’s physique or it’s his desire to serve and to help others.”

Isaac’s initials, I.S.P, are the same as the job his father gave his life for.

Issac is now 18 years old, playing football at the Christian Academy of Louisville. During his senior night, Scott’s brothers-in-arms were all there.

“When the tragedy happened, it hit all of us,” Detective Michael Jones said.

Jones and Scott graduated from the academy together and were sent to the same post. All these years later, Jones was at the last home game for his friend’s son.

“He doesn’t like a lot of attention or fanfare, so this is a lot tonight,” Melissa said.

With everything going on, Melissa said she was just going to take it all in, and enjoy one of her son’s last football games.

“To me, that’s probably one of the greatest things about tonight,” she said. “Just for people who are outside of law enforcement to see how much these men and women they don’t do it for the money, they don’t do it for the glory, they do it because they love and want to protect and serve the communities.”

Like something out of a movie, CAL pulled off the win by a score of 62 to 0.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park

Latest News

Ed Byers (left) and Scottie Maples (right)
2 law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Louisville
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault