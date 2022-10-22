Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday night was a special night for Isaac Scott Patrick.

Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an Indiana State Police trooper who was shot and killed in Dec. of 2003 after he went sent to help a driver on the side of the road.

His wife, Melissa Patrick, was six weeks pregnant with Issac at the time, who was born six months later. Scott’s sacrifice was honored on Issac’s senior night on Friday.

”He’s a spitting image of him,” Melissa said. “Whether it’s physique or it’s his desire to serve and to help others.”

Isaac’s initials, I.S.P, are the same as the job his father gave his life for.

Issac is now 18 years old, playing football at the Christian Academy of Louisville. During his senior night, Scott’s brothers-in-arms were all there.

“When the tragedy happened, it hit all of us,” Detective Michael Jones said.

Jones and Scott graduated from the academy together and were sent to the same post. All these years later, Jones was at the last home game for his friend’s son.

“He doesn’t like a lot of attention or fanfare, so this is a lot tonight,” Melissa said.

With everything going on, Melissa said she was just going to take it all in, and enjoy one of her son’s last football games.

“To me, that’s probably one of the greatest things about tonight,” she said. “Just for people who are outside of law enforcement to see how much these men and women they don’t do it for the money, they don’t do it for the glory, they do it because they love and want to protect and serve the communities.”

Like something out of a movie, CAL pulled off the win by a score of 62 to 0.

