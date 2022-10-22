Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting a taxi cab driver in Louisville back in 2020 has been found guilty on several charges.

On June 11, documents said Rogerick Miller shot a taxi cab driver in the neck after an argument broke out over a cab ride payment.

The shooting happened on South 10th and Muhammad Ali Boulevard and left the driver a quadriplegic.

A Jefferson County jury found Miller guilty of one count of assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Miller could face up to 30 years and is not eligible for probation. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 9.

The driver, Khatri Abdllah, is a husband and father of two who came to the United States in 2016. Documents said his condition has worsened since this shooting and is in a coma. Doctors said he will not recover.

To contribute to the family’s GoFundMe for Abdllah, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.