Kilroy victory group hosts first annual military vehicle show

Kilroy military vehicle show
Kilroy military vehicle show(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kilroy victory group hosted the first annual “military vehicle show and swap meet” Friday morning.

Running until Sunday at the Bullitt County fairgrounds, the event showed off some of the historic vehicles during World War 2 and the Vietnam War.

Active military and veterans were able to browse uniform patches, badges and other military-based gear.

The name Kilroy comes from a symbol used during World War 2 by a famous ship inspector who went by the name “Kilroy.” He left the iconic “Kilroy” mark everywhere he went to let people know their equipment was safe.

The mission of the Kilroy victory group is to preserve historic vehicles while supporting veterans and active serving military.

The president of Kentucky Kilroy Chapter, Mario Maipid said they don’t do this for the money.

“Once you restore a vehicle, you will never recover the cost that you put in any of these vehicles,” Maipid said. “And sometimes it becomes a lifestyle because some of the owners of these vehicles are members of our reenactment group.”

