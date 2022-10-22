Law enforcement honors fallen trooper at his son’s football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special night for ISP. Not just Indiana State Police, but Isaac Scott Patrick.

Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an ISP trooper who was shot and killed in December 2003. His wife was six week’s pregnant with Issac, who was born six months later.

Scott’s sacrifice was honored on Issac’s senior night on Friday.

Issac never met his dad.

Patrick’s dad was shot and killed six months before he was born after being sent to help a driver on the side of the road.

.”He’s a spitting image of him, whether it’s physique or it’s his desire to serve and to help others,” said Melissa Patrick.

Melissa Patrick is Issac’s mother.

His initials, I.S.P, are the same as the job his father gave his life for.

18 years later, Issac is all grown up and playing football at the Christian Academy of Louisville.

And during senior night, Scott’s brothers in arms are all there.

“When the tragedy happened, it hit all of us,” said detective Michael Jones.

Michael Jones and Scott graduated the academy together, and were sent to the same post.

All these years later, Jones was at the last home game for his friend’s son.

“He doesn’t like a lot of attention or fan fare, so this is a lot tonight,” Melissa Patrick said.

With everything going on, Melissa said she was just going to take it all in, and enjoy one of her son’s last football games.

“To me that’s probably one of the greatest things about tonight. Just for people who are outside of law enforcement to see how much these men and women they don’t do it for the money, they don’t do it for the glory, they do it because they love and want to protect and serve the communities,” Melissa said.

Like something out of a movie, CAL pulled off the win by a score of 62 to 0.

