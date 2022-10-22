Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Law enforcement honors fallen trooper at his son’s football game

Scott Patrick
Scott Patrick(Indiana State Police)
By David Ochoa
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A special night for ISP. Not just Indiana State Police, but Isaac Scott Patrick.

Isaac’s father, Scott Patrick, was an ISP trooper who was shot and killed in December 2003. His wife was six week’s pregnant with Issac, who was born six months later.

Scott’s sacrifice was honored on Issac’s senior night on Friday.

Issac never met his dad.

Patrick’s dad was shot and killed six months before he was born after being sent to help a driver on the side of the road.

.”He’s a spitting image of him, whether it’s physique or it’s his desire to serve and to help others,” said Melissa Patrick.

Melissa Patrick is Issac’s mother.

His initials, I.S.P, are the same as the job his father gave his life for.

18 years later, Issac is all grown up and playing football at the Christian Academy of Louisville.

And during senior night, Scott’s brothers in arms are all there.

“When the tragedy happened, it hit all of us,” said detective Michael Jones.

Michael Jones and Scott graduated the academy together, and were sent to the same post.

All these years later, Jones was at the last home game for his friend’s son.

“He doesn’t like a lot of attention or fan fare, so this is a lot tonight,” Melissa Patrick said.

With everything going on, Melissa said she was just going to take it all in, and enjoy one of her son’s last football games.

“To me that’s probably one of the greatest things about tonight. Just for people who are outside of law enforcement to see how much these men and women they don’t do it for the money, they don’t do it for the glory, they do it because they love and want to protect and serve the communities,” Melissa said.

Like something out of a movie, CAL pulled off the win by a score of 62 to 0.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Bryan Wilson (left) and Curt Flynn (right), who are no longer employed at LMPD, were...
Ex-officers sentenced to prison for throwing full drinks at pedestrians
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault
Susan Tyler Witten
Susan Tyler Witten disqualified from KY State Rep. race
A woman was shot and killed on Monday at Hallmark At Jeffersonville in southern Indiana.
Identity released of woman killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Latest News

Ed Byers (left) and Scottie Maples (right)
Two law enforcement veterans racing for Clark County Sheriff
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Louisville
Eastbound lane closure scheduled for Sherman Minton Bridge
Indiana State Police trooper Jacob Tolle is facing charges after being accused of choking his...
Indiana State Police trooper charged in domestic strangling, assault