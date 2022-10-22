LMPD: Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was critically injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Louisville officers were notified around 2 a.m. that a man was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital by private means after he had been shot.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said the location of the shooting is not known at this time.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

