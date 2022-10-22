Contact Troubleshooters
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years

Brandon Kaiser was the third and final defendant to be convicted in this matter.
Brandon Kaiser was the third and final defendant to be convicted in this matter.(Source: IMPD)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with eight years in prison followed by six years of probation.

In Sept., Kaiser was convicted of four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of battery, battery, and carrying a handgun without a license.

“This dispute should have never occurred and ultimately led to significant and lasting consequences for all involved,” Mears said. “Today’s resolution holds all three individuals charged in this matter accountable for their actions.”

During the early morning hours of May 1, 2019, words were exchanged between Kaiser, Alfredo Vazquez, Bradley Jacobs, and Andrew Adams in the parking lot of a White Castle in downtown Indianapolis. Jacobs and Adams were judges from Clark County who were in Indianapolis for a judicial conference.

Left to right: Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)
The argument ended when Kaiser pulled out a firearm and shot Adams in the stomach and Jacobs twice in the chest.

In June 2019, the Grand Juries indicted Kaiser, Vazquez, and Adams for their roles in the incident. No charges were filed by the Grand Juries against Jacobs.

Vazquez was sentenced to one year of probation after he pleaded guilty to battery resulting in injury. Adams received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to battery.

