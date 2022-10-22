Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Skydiver dies after incident during high school football pregame show

Officials in Tennessee say a skydiver died after an incident occurred during a high school football pregame show. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A skydiver has died after suffering injuries during a high school football pregame performance Friday night.

WVLT reports the skydiver was part of the pregame festivities for the Musket Bowl, an annual Washington County rivalry game between David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools.

According to Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd, the incident happened on the football field at David Crockett High School. It delayed the start of the game.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the injured skydiver that has passed away,” Boyd said. “We ask that everyone keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.”

No further immediate details were released regarding the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
The San Jose State and New Mexico State college football game was postponed after a San Jose...
College football player killed in school bus crash
The mother other of a student-athlete killed in a bus accident says he would want them all to...
Family, friends remember college football player killed in school bus crash
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict