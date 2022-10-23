Cards’ Defense Comes Up Big in Homecoming Victory

Yassir Abdullah's forced fumble clinches UofL victory.
Yassir Abdullah's forced fumble clinches UofL victory.(Associated Press)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville defense forces four turnovers as they knockoff Pittsburgh 24-10 on homecoming night.

Senior linebacker, Yassir Abdullah was a man amongst boys, finishing the game with seven tackles, a sack that forced a game clinching fumble, and a first quarter interception.

The Panthers did strike first. ACC leading rusher, Israel Abanikanda lined up in the wildcat formation, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and takes it to the house for a 7-0 Pitt lead. UofL answers in the second quarter. Malik Cunningham hits a wide open Marshawn Ford for the game tying touchdown. The score was 7-7 at the half.

Fourth quarter, Cards trailing 10-7 when Cunningham tosses his second touchdown pass. This one to Josh Lifson who makes the shoestring catch making the score 14-10 UofL. The Cards were clinging to a seven point lead when Yasir Abdullah clobbers Kedon Slovis, the ball comes loose, and Kei’Trel Clark scoops, and he’s going to scores. He returns it 59 yards to the house. The Cards are now 4-3 (2-3). The loss snaps Pittsburgh’s seven game road win streak. The Cards host #13 Wake Forest next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment
Men identified as suspect after LMPD IMPACT investigation
Men identified as suspects after LMPD IMPACT investigation
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

Latest News

Touchdown Friday Night 2022 season
Touchdown Friday Night 2022: Oct. 21 scores
Racing Louisville FC began play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National...
Racing Louisville FC begins general manager search
Cards hold first media day under head coach Kenny Payne
‘Establishing a Culture’ is the Theme for the Cards at Media Day
Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham passes first half of an NCAA college football game...
Cunningham is back at practice for Cards