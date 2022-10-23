Cards’ Defense Comes Up Big in Homecoming Victory

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville defense forces four turnovers as they knockoff Pittsburgh 24-10 on homecoming night.

Senior linebacker, Yassir Abdullah was a man amongst boys, finishing the game with seven tackles, a sack that forced a game clinching fumble, and a first quarter interception.

The Panthers did strike first. ACC leading rusher, Israel Abanikanda lined up in the wildcat formation, broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and takes it to the house for a 7-0 Pitt lead. UofL answers in the second quarter. Malik Cunningham hits a wide open Marshawn Ford for the game tying touchdown. The score was 7-7 at the half.

Fourth quarter, Cards trailing 10-7 when Cunningham tosses his second touchdown pass. This one to Josh Lifson who makes the shoestring catch making the score 14-10 UofL. The Cards were clinging to a seven point lead when Yasir Abdullah clobbers Kedon Slovis, the ball comes loose, and Kei’Trel Clark scoops, and he’s going to scores. He returns it 59 yards to the house. The Cards are now 4-3 (2-3). The loss snaps Pittsburgh’s seven game road win streak. The Cards host #13 Wake Forest next Saturday.

