Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide...
FILE PHOTO - Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Arizona, and the man was a suspect in a Las Vegas killing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman.

Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.

Lake Havasu City police say it appears McGuire shot himself, but it’s unclear if Branek’s wound was self-inflicted. The county medical examiner’s office will determine an official cause of death.

Authorities say the couple was being sought in connection with a double homicide in Kingman on June 28.

They say McGuire also was considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman Monday in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
The driver stayed at the scene.
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
2 former officers head to trial for aiding George Floyd’s killing
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump