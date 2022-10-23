Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65

Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release vigil at Cole’s Place in West Louisville Saturday.
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release at Cole’s Place in West Louisville on Saturday.

Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said his father died Friday morning. He was 65 years old.

”He just motivated me,” Cole said. “He never let anything get to him. That’s the biggest trait that I got from him.”

In 2006, John opened Cole’s Place as a club. For almost two decades, this staple in the Parkland neighborhood was home to thousands of gatherings, dances, and DJ’s.

”Everybody knew what Mr. Cole Stood for,” friend Jerry Bartlett said. “He didn’t stand for nothing but the right thing.”

”He took pride in it being the only venue in West Louisville that accepted everybody,” friend Anthony Easley said.

Over the years, Cole’s Place periodically became the center of attention due to shootings. Yet, friends say he worked to turn the tragedies into opportunities.

In 2012, Cole helped create The Office of Safety and Healthy Neighborhoods, a team focused on decreasing violence in the city.

Cole also used his center for charity drives, collecting bottled water and donations to deliver to people living in Flint, Michigan.

In the summer of 2021, another shooting forced Cole to close his club for good. When that happened, Easley said Cole quickly stepped up to help his employees.

”Whether it be somebody’s rent’s due, and they’re $300 short, if he had it- he helped,” Easley said.

A short time later, Cole’s Place re-opened as a private event center, where Cole continued hosting community events.

”He has done what he had to do to be a legend, and everybody is touched by his loss,” Cole’s son said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
The driver stayed at the scene.
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release vigil at Cole’s Place in West...
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
Man critically injured after shooting.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville
The driver stayed at the scene.
Man hit and killed in South Louisville