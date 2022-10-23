Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release at Cole’s Place in West Louisville on Saturday.

Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said his father died Friday morning. He was 65 years old.

”He just motivated me,” Cole said. “He never let anything get to him. That’s the biggest trait that I got from him.”

In 2006, John opened Cole’s Place as a club. For almost two decades, this staple in the Parkland neighborhood was home to thousands of gatherings, dances, and DJ’s.

”Everybody knew what Mr. Cole Stood for,” friend Jerry Bartlett said. “He didn’t stand for nothing but the right thing.”

”He took pride in it being the only venue in West Louisville that accepted everybody,” friend Anthony Easley said.

Over the years, Cole’s Place periodically became the center of attention due to shootings. Yet, friends say he worked to turn the tragedies into opportunities.

In 2012, Cole helped create The Office of Safety and Healthy Neighborhoods, a team focused on decreasing violence in the city.

Cole also used his center for charity drives, collecting bottled water and donations to deliver to people living in Flint, Michigan.

In the summer of 2021, another shooting forced Cole to close his club for good. When that happened, Easley said Cole quickly stepped up to help his employees.

”Whether it be somebody’s rent’s due, and they’re $300 short, if he had it- he helped,” Easley said.

A short time later, Cole’s Place re-opened as a private event center, where Cole continued hosting community events.

”He has done what he had to do to be a legend, and everybody is touched by his loss,” Cole’s son said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.