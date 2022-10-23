FORECAST: Near record highs Monday, rain soon after

WEATHER HEADLINES

Louisville could tie Monday’s previous record high set back in 2010

Much needed rain arrives Tuesday, with the chance of a few storms

Cooler and slightly drier weather arrives by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures only dip down into the 50s for most. Monday will be another warm and windy day as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In fact, Monday’s high temperatures could tie Louisville’s previous high of 82° set back in 2010! Cloudy skies remain overnight. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to near 60°.

We’ll begin Tuesday mostly dry with clouds overhead.

Much needed showers and storms will gradually build into the region throughout the day and especially into the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the 70s.

