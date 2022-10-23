Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Near record highs Monday, rain soon after

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Louisville could tie Monday’s previous record high set back in 2010
  • Much needed rain arrives Tuesday, with the chance of a few storms
  • Cooler and slightly drier weather arrives by the end of the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures only dip down into the 50s for most. Monday will be another warm and windy day as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

In fact, Monday’s high temperatures could tie Louisville’s previous high of 82° set back in 2010! Cloudy skies remain overnight. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to near 60°.

We’ll begin Tuesday mostly dry with clouds overhead.

Much needed showers and storms will gradually build into the region throughout the day and especially into the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the 70s.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
The driver stayed at the scene.
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Saturday, October 23, 2022
2022
Goode Weather Blog 10/21
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE...
WAVE 6 p.m. - Weather - Friday, October 21, 2022
Clouds showing the appearance of breaking waves east of the continental divide in Colorado in...
Behind the Forecast: Kelvin-Helmholtz: Ocean-like waves in the sky