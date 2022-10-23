Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Warm, breezy Sunday; watching this week’s rain chances

WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Saturday, Oct.22, 2022
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Elevated fire danger is in place through the weekend
  • Much-needed rain chance arrives late Tuesday, watching for a stronger storm or two
  • Cooler to end the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today as temperatures climb to near 80° once again.

We’ll keep some clouds overhead tonight. Lows slide into the 50s overnight.

Monday will be another warm day with highs near 80°. Clouds increase throughout the day.

Cloudy skies remain overnight. The clouds and southerly winds will limit lows to near 60°.

A front approaching on Tuesday brings much needed rain back into the forecast. Tuesday night into early Wednesday looks like the most likely period for thunderstorms. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, but the latenight timing of them should keep that risk pretty low.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

