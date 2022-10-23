Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing Manslick Road when he was hit by a car driving north.

Denny died from his injuries at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.