Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck.
Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing Manslick Road when he was hit by a car driving north.
Denny died from his injuries at the scene.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.
