Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released

The driver stayed at the scene.
The driver stayed at the scene.(Source: Wave News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck.

Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denny of Louisville was crossing Manslick Road when he was hit by a car driving north.

Denny died from his injuries at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
(Left) Joel Toth, 27 (Right) Melissa Toth, 49
Indiana father, grandmother charged with neglect after toddler found wandering outside
Scott Patrick
Indiana State Police honor fallen trooper at son’s senior night football game
Georgia officials said a lawn worker drowned after he fell into a home pool while wearing a...
Lawn worker falls into pool, drowns while weighed down with equipment

Latest News

Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle; 1 still missing
LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville
Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release vigil at Cole’s Place in West...
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
Owner of Cole's Place dies.
Family, friends hold balloon release after owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65
Man critically injured after shooting.
Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville