Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs host 5K in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs hosted a 5K in Iroquois Park on Saturday.

The race aims to bring awareness to end homelessness among veterans.

The free event began at 10 a.m., with Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer as the race marshal.

Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs serves as the Governor’s lead agency for the Commonwealth veterans and their families, the release said.

All the money raised will go to a program that provides emergency financial assistance to homeless veterans and their families.

Since it was passed, the program has given out more than 1.25 million dollars in grants.

