KSP: Man dies from injuries after officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Jessamine County Friday afternoon.

In a release, Kentucky State Police said officers were requested by the Nicholasville Police Department to investigate the shooting around 1:30 p.m.

KSP said early investigation revealed NPD responded to a suicidal person at a home on Green Street and was confronted by an armed individual.

A man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No other information was provided. This is an ongoing investigation.

