LMPD: Man found shot in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital Sunday morning after he was found shot in South Louisville.

Around 9:45 a.m., Louisville Metro officers were called to respond to a shooting in the 2600 block of South 4th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. Investigators believe the shooting may have happened in the 2700 block of South 4th Street.

The man was taken to University Hospital and will be OK. LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD(5673).

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.