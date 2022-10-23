Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle; 1 still missing

Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October 21, 2022.(Source: Mark Stevens, WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught.

On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

Later that day, police said six cattle were secured and put back into a truck. Four others were later contained, leaving four still on the loose.

Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., officers found three of the four still missing cows in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a West Virginia volunteer was able to corral them to safety.

There is one cow left that is still missing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

