Louisville officers capture 3 escaped cattle; 1 still missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police confirmed three out of four cows that escaped Friday have been caught.

On Friday, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a cattle truck and another truck had been involved in a minor accident and had pulled off near Lexington Road and Grinstead Drive. Multiple cows escaped as they were being transferred from the cattle truck to another truck.

Later that day, police said six cattle were secured and put back into a truck. Four others were later contained, leaving four still on the loose.

Saturday night around 9:30 p.m., officers found three of the four still missing cows in the Highlands around Baxter Avenue.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said a West Virginia volunteer was able to corral them to safety.

There is one cow left that is still missing.

