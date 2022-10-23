Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road

Man in critical condition after crash near Newburg Road
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a vehicle crash on I-264 eastbound near Newburg Road Sunday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 4:00p.m. officers responded to a report of a crash on I-264 just east of Newburg Road.

Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-264 when they lost control of the vehicle and hit a concrete barrier.

The driver, an adult man, was transported to UofL hospital and is in critical condition.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.

