Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville

Man critically injured after shooting.
Man critically injured after shooting.(Source: Wave News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley injures a man.

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrived at the scene around 9:00 PM Saturday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Uofl Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD has not made any arrests in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). or you can use the crime tip portal by clicking or taping here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single vehicle accident on October 21, 2022 claimed the life of a man after he lost control...
Identity released of man killed in I-64 crash
Police are investigating after a car was discovered buried in the backyard of a California...
Car found buried in backyard of home
Crystal Rogers, 35, has not been seen since July 3, 2015.
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
LMPD: Two arrests made after 18 guns, drug paraphernalia found
Authorities worked to round up an unknown number of cows found roaming Cherokee Park on October...
Cows on the loose at Cherokee Park

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
Owner of Cole's Place dies.
Owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65; Family and friends hold balloon release
The driver stayed at the scene.
Man hit and killed in South Louisville
Jury finds man guilty of Louisville shooting that left taxi cab driver a quadriplegic