Man in critical condition after shooting near Downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A shooting in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley injures a man.

Louisville Metro Police Officers arrived at the scene around 9:00 PM Saturday to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Uofl Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD has not made any arrests in this case.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call their anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). or you can use the crime tip portal by clicking or taping here.

