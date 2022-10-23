Man hit and killed in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a car hit him in the 4900 block of Manslick Road.

The incident was reported around 8:45 PM as the man was crossing the street.

Louisville Metro Police Spokesman Dwight Mitchell says the man died from his injuries at the scene.

The name of the man who was killed has not been released.

All parties involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.