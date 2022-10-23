Contact Troubleshooters
Owner of Cole’s Place dies at 65; Family and friends hold balloon release

Owner of Cole's Place dies.
Owner of Cole's Place dies.(WAVE 3 News)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Friends and family of John Cole gathered for a balloon release vigil at Cole’s Place in West Louisville Saturday.

Cole’s son, Jonathon Cole, said he died Friday morning. He was 65 years old.

”He just motivated me, he never let anything get to him. That’s the biggest trait that I got from him,” Cole said.

In 2006, John Cole opened ‘Cole’s Place’ as a club. For almost two decades, this staple in the Parkland neighborhood was home to thousands of gatherings, dances, and DJ’s.

”Everybody knew what Mr. Cole Stood for. He didn’t stand for nothing but the right thing,” friend Jerry Bartlett said.

”He took pride it in being the only venue in West Louisville that accepted everybody,” friend Anthony Easley said.

Over the years, Cole’s Place periodically became the center of attention due to shootings. Yet, friends say he worked to turn the tragedies into opportunities.

In 2012, Cole helped create The Office of Safety and Healthy Neighborhoods, a team focused on decreasing violence in the city.

Cole also used his center for charity drives, collecting bottled water and donations to deliver to people living in Flint, Michigan.

In the summer of 2021, another shooting forced Cole to close his club for good. When that happened, Easley said Cole quickly stepped up to help his employees.

”Whether it be somebody’s rent’s due, and their 300 dollars short, if he had it- he helped,” Easley said.

A short time later, Cole’s Place re-opened as a private event center, where Cole continued hosting community events.

”He done what he had to do to be a legend and everybody is touched by his loss,” Jonathon Cole said.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

